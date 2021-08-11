Winners annouced for final round of vaccination sweepstakes

SPENCER — A West Virginian’s life was changed forever this week when he received a surprise visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Wally Board was at his family business – Board-Depue Realty – in his hometown of Spencer in Roane County when he received some unexpected company: Gov. Justice and Babydog.

“That’s when Gov. Justice shared the exciting news that Board was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the winner of the biggest prize in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes,” stated the news release. “The Governor presented Board with a ceremonial check for the grand prize of $1,588,000, making him West Virginia’s newest millionaire and the 7th and final winner of at least $1 million through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.”

The prize amount of $1,588,000 was inspired by Gov. Justice’s “Beat 588…Bad” initiative; a push to vaccinate more West Virginians.

The grand prize was just one of more than 50 “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice today.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice surprised a pharmacy worker from Charles Town with a check for $588,000; the runner-up cash prize for the final round of the sweepstakes.

The Governor also presented a pair of brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks to a healthcare worker from Beckley and a woman from Vienna.

In addition to the four cash and truck winners, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

For this final week of prize giveaways, there were three winners listed from Mason County.

A full list of this week’s prize winners includes:

$1,588,000 Grand Prize Winner — Wally Board, Spencer;

$588,000 Cash Prize Winner — Kara Waldeck, Charles Town;

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners — Megan Landsberg, Vienna; Paul Swartz, Beckley;

College Scholarship Winners — Cheylan Cummings, Gary, Ashley Goots, Bridgeport;

Lifetime Hunting License Winners — Joan Blankenship, Lerona, Jessica Farley, Reedsville, Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill, Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring, Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans;

Lifetime Fishing License Winners — Donald Bryant, Davin, Karen Richards, Hedgesville, Ronald Richards, Minden, Kimbra Stamper, Millwood, Dallas Williams, Elkview;

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners — Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley, Dale Heinritz, Harrisville, Patricia McCoy, Oceana, Dreama Messinger, Ranger, Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown;

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners —Linda Ashworth, Ashton, Edith Browning, Weston, Michael Durgan, Charleston, Richard Timko, Moundsville, Joyce Underwood, Grantsville;

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners — Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant, Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton, Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes, Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove, David Dulaney, Colliers, Jo Flynn, Craigsville, James Howard, New Haven, Torie Jackson, Pennsboro, Ernest Johnson, Edmond, Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville, Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton, Angela Lovejoy, Powellton, Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace, Larry Ludwick, Salem, Rory Marant, St. Marys, Raegan Marshall, Weirton, Sarah Meeks, Sistersville, Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin, Jason Moore, Philippi, Martin Poole, Vienna, Charles Rosser, Bridgeport, Jerry Rush, Moorefield, Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield, Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork, Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Wally Board of Spencer, (pictured far left), is presented a cermonial check for $1.5 million dollars by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog earlier this week.