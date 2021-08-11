GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Colony theater will fill with comics, artists and fans this Sunday when the Gallipolis Comics and Creators Convention returns for its second year after a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The family-friendly event came to fruition in 2019 when a group of friends – TJ Johnston, Justin Fortune, Shawn Langley and Seth Argabright – were talking about doing something in the community.

“One of us was like, why don’t we do a comic book convention,” Johnston said. “It never even occurred to me that it was just something that you can do until we did it.”

Johnston said the event will have a variety of creators, artists and vendors from all around.

He said he hopes the event will bring fun to the community but also be a positive experience for the artists who have suffered from the pandemic.

“I think it’s really going to be, at least I hope it’s a boom for local artists to show off their stuff. That’s really what I want,” Johnston said. “I know a lot of people have been hit hard by the pandemic, so hopefully this will help them out.”

Along with vendors the event will host a cosplay contest for all ages, prizes donated by artists, a variety of games and more.

“[It’ll be] very family friendly. Just trying to bring something positive to the community,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the first event was successful and he hopes this one is too and that the group of friends can continue to bring the event to the community.

In 2019, Langley spoke with the Gallipolis Daily Tribune about the inaugural event, saying, “I’ve always loved attending comic and pop culture conventions in and around the Ohio Valley versus larger cities. The attendees and fans are so passionate and supportive about their chosen fandoms and the creators they come to see, and Gallipolis is filled with anime, pop culture, sci-fi and comic book fans that will finally get that type of gathering place.”

The event is free for children 12-years old and under. For all others, admission is $7. The convention’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said they would be following any local mask recommendations during the event.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are members of the 501st Legion/Garrison Corellia greeting visitors to the Mothman Festival in 2019. The festival, as well as the upcoming Gallipolis Comics and Creators Convention, has embraced cosplay, which is a portrayal of popular characters in comics, TV and movies. The family-friendly convention returns this Sunday and the festival in September. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_IMG_2045-1.jpg Pictured are members of the 501st Legion/Garrison Corellia greeting visitors to the Mothman Festival in 2019. The festival, as well as the upcoming Gallipolis Comics and Creators Convention, has embraced cosplay, which is a portrayal of popular characters in comics, TV and movies. The family-friendly convention returns this Sunday and the festival in September. OVP File Photo

Convention returns to Gallipolis

By Brittany Hively Special to OVP

Brittany Hively is a freelance writer and graduate of Marshall University, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism.

Brittany Hively is a freelance writer and graduate of Marshall University, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism.