Board of Ed discusses open positions, return to school

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday for a special regular meeting where they discussed the upcoming school year.

During the superintendent’s report, Supt. Keith Burdette said information on returning to school is going out to families and being posted on the board’s website.

One “issue,” as Burdette said, throughout the schools is there are 41 professional positions open. Burdette said these positions are being posted, but some positions will need to be filled with a substitute at the beginning of the year.

Burdette said there are currently 36 students registered for the virtual school option. Of those, 15 are in kindergarten through sixth grade and 21 are in seventh through 12th grades.

The schools are applying for approximately 1,600 new student devices this year.

Burdette said there is an HVAC unit down at Wahama High School and the parts will not be at the school until Sept. 8. Burdette said there will be air moving throughout that wing at the building, but it will not be cold air.

The board of education has a booth set up at the Mason County Fair this week with games, activities and books from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a story reading daily through Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.

During the meeting, the board recognized the Wahama Softball team for winning the state championship.

Present at the meeting were board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, and Jared Billings.

More on the board of education meeting will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

