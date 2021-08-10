Scenes from the Mason County Fair

Levi Wright works the show ring with his market hog. Wright took first place in senior showmanship and grand champion market hog on Monday.

Pictured far left is Adison Utterback who took second place in senior showmanship with her market hog. Also pictured are 2021 Miss 4-H Autumn Baker, 2021 Miss Jr. 4-H Emma Deal, 2021 Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast and 2019/20 Little Mr. Mason County Bryson Sweeney.

Pictured is a scene from the Little Miss and Little Mr. Mason County Contest held Monday at the Mason County Fair. Results from the contest will be published in an upcoming edition.

Preparing a market goat to enter the show ring.

A scene from the Mason County Fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Exhibitors enter the show ring with market hogs on Monday.

Working the show ring on Monday at the fair.

Senior exhibitors with their cattle in the show ring on Monday.

This young exhibitor speaks to the judge about her market hog.

Junior showmen show off their cattle.

This young man speaks to the judge about his livestock project.

This young exhibitor prepares for the 4-H Youth Horse Show.