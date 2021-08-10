Henderson crowned 2021 Mason County Fair Queen

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Mason County Fair Queen Contest had a royal and welcome return to the fairgrounds Monday night, culminating in the crowning of the 2021 Mason County Fair Queen, Kira Henderson.

Henderson, who resides in Henderson, is the daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson. A 2021 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, her sponsor was Victor’s Prom and Bridal. In addition to being awarded the fair queen title, Kira also received the Brandy Barkey Sweeney Community Service Award.

First Runner-Up was Sydney M. Facemyer of Fraziers Bottom, who is the daughter of Michael Lee and Leslie Ann Facemyer. A 2020 graduate of Calvary Baptist Academy, her sponsor was John Flora Contracting.

Second Runner-Up was Leah Hoffman of Letart, who is the daughter of Anna and Joe Hoffman. A 2021 graduate of Wahama High School, her sponsor was H&H Cattle Inc.

Third Runner-Up was Madilyn M. Keefer of Southside, who is the daughter of Jody and Sandra Keefer. A 2021 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, her sponsor was The Wilson Brothers.

Also taking home awards were:

Alivia R. Layne of New Haven, who was named Miss Congeniality and also took the prize for Top Evening Gown. She is the daughter of Bradley and Amy Layne. She is a member of Wahama High School’s Class of 2023, her sponsor was Kayser, Layne and Clark Law Firm.

Crimson J. Cochran of Letart, took home the prize for the Top Promotional category and was named Miss Photogenic. She is the daughter of Jason Robert Cochran and Kristin Nicole Cochran. A 2021 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, her sponsor was Perfect Lines by Crystal Mayes.

Contestants who brought home awards for the Mason County Fair Parade were: First Place — Hoffman; Second Place — Keefer ; Third place — Henderson.

Also participating in this year’s contest was McKenzie Roush of Point Pleasant, who is the daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush. A 2018 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, her sponsor was Home Pro Custom Builders.

A listing of awards and prizes for the winners, as well as the sponsors who help support the annual fair queen contest, were as follows:

Queen

Received a crown, courtesy of Siders Jewelers. Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers courtesy of Floral Fashions. Crown Pin, courtesy of Victoria’s Prom & Bridal. $600 cash award, presented by Ohio Valley Bank. $100 Gas Card courtesy of Camp Conely Mart, $100 gift card courtesy of M&Z Boutique, $100 Gas Card Point Financial Services Insurance, $75 gift card sponsored by Advanced Design, $50 gift certificate from Birds of a Feather Boutique, Car Signs courtesy of KDL Autobody. Mini-Photo session courtesy of Amy Grady Photography, Carnival Photo Session courtesy of Shayla Hager Photography, $100 Cash for queen to use for food during the week of the fair courtesy of Janet Hartley, Realtor Homestead Realty, broker. Camper for Queen’s lodging during the fair courtesy of Burdette Camping Center. Golf Cart for Queen’s transportation during the fair courtesy Henderson Family. Plaque and an all expense paid trip to compete in the 2022 WV Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston in January, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board.

Queens basket- Sponsored by Airbrush Tanning by Colleen Arrington, Alison Allen-Mary and Martha consultant, All About You, Ashley Ord, Candace’s Make-up Therapy, CDN Goat Milk Soap, Claire Cottrill, Coffee Grinder, Dee Stover, Deem Team, Elizabeth Paige Designs, Emma Deal- Jr Miss 4-H, Haley Tate, Heidi Rainey- Leopard is the New Black, Jim & Kathy Bowser, Judy Hensley, Jordan Glover, Joann Cullen, Jordan Muncy, Kalee Edmonds, Karrie Peck, Kate Henderson, Kathryn’s Luxury Spa, Jay & Kayla Thomas, Lexxy Meadows-Mary Kay Consultant, Loretta Fuhs, Kim Pridemore of Magic Mirror, Makenzie Thomas at All About You, Magnabilities- Aimee Stein, Marketta Crum, Marlee Bruner, Mason Jar, McDonald’s, Pam Jarvis Pink Zebra Consultant, Patty Roush, Roany Pony Ranch Designs, Robbie & Katrina Greenlee, Scentsy Representative- Kelly Fields, Subway, Victoria’s Prom, Bridal and Children’s Boutique, The Workman girls, The Sassy Southern Chick Boutique, Mary Kay Consultant- Marsha Lynn Engle, The Vintage Vault, Becky Ferrell- Mary Kay Consultant, Tiffany Preston- Plunder, Pampered Chef with Kessa Fenton, The Fringe Salon.

First Runner-Up

Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair Photo Session courtesy of Shayla Hager Photography and a $200 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Second Runner-Up

Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair Photo Session courtesy of Shayla Hager Photography and a $100 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Third Runner-Up

Sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Fair Photo Session courtesy of Shayla Hager Photography and $50 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Miss Congeniality

$300 cash award, presented in memory of Annette Hanes by Annette’s Family. $50 cash award, courtesy of Ohio Valley Bank. $50 cash award from Mariah Nowlin, Sash courtesy of Deal Funeral Home. Trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions. Fair Photo Session courtesy of Shayla Hager Photography.

Miss Photogenic

Gift courtesy of Picture Perfect Productions.

All contestants received:

T-shirt sponsored by AB Contracting Modular Division;

Rhinestone Bracelet sponsored by Victoria’s Prom and Bridal;

Fair Pass from Mason County Fair Board.

Top Promotional

As explained by pageant organizers, when the Mason County Fair Queen competes in the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant each January she must give a 30-second promotional about the fair she represents. This resembles a mini-commercial. The contestant who received the highest score in this category at the Mason County Fair received a gift basket courtesy of Victoria’s Prom and Bridal.

Top Evening Gown

The contestant who received the highest score in this category at the Mason County Fair received a gift basket courtesy of Naomi Lanier – Mary Kay Consultant.

Fair Parade Awards in memory of Darrell Stover:

First Place — $100; Second Place — $75; Third Place — $50.

Brandy Barkey Sweeney Community Service Award

Plaque and $25 cash award presented by Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

Other major pageant sponsors:

City of Pt. Pleasant; Point Pleasant Register; Randy Parsons- Emcee; Village Pizza; Fair Queen Contestant dads; Red’s Truck Center; Madison Crank; Nationwide Insurance – Jon Parrack; The Wolf 93.1; Stapleton Wrecker Service; The Rotary Club; Mid-Ohio Valley Center; Highroad Towing and Truck Repair, LLC; Drop Tine Properties, LLC; ERA Town & Country Real Estate, RL Stein Lambert, broker.

The pageant is under the direction of Andrea Henderson and Aimee Stein.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Kira Henderson, pictured sitting, was named the 2021 Mason County Fair Queen on Monday night. Fair royalty also pictured, front row, from left, First Runner-Up Sydney Facemyer, Miss Congenialty Alivia Layne; second row, far left, Second Runner-Up Leah Hoffman and Third Runner-Up Madilyn Keefer (far right). 2021 Mason County Fair Queen Kira Henderson is pictured shortly after being crowned on Monday night. She is the daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson. The 2019/20 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, standing, crowns 2021 Mason County Fair Queen Kira Henderson on Monday night. In addition to being named the 2021 Mason County Fair Queen, Kira Henderson, pictured, received the Brandy Barkey Sweeney Community Service Award.

Henderson crowned Fair Queen