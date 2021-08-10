‘Back-to-School Bash’ planned

NEW HAVEN — Final plans for the Town of New Haven’s Back-to-School Bash, set for Sunday at 6 p.m., have been announced.

The event will be held at the New Haven Fire Station, with the main road closed to traffic, according to Kelly Gilland, one of the organizers.

Gilland said there will be a dunking booth manned by Nathan Manuel, two inflatables, one for younger children and one for older, and face painting by Shalyn Greer. In addition, City National Bank will provide a wheel of fortune game, Kelsyn Spencer will provide music, and Colton Neal will be giving free haircuts to school-age boys.

The New Haven Library will host an outreach station at the bash. Coley Roush of “Coley’s Corner” will be collecting donations for the Mason County Animal Shelter, including dog and cat food, newspaper, towels, and other supplies.

Backpacks and school items will be given as long as supplies last. There will be drawings for special backpacks filled with goodies.

The children will be served pizza by the town. The following churches will also provide refreshments: First Church of God, bottled water; St. Paul Lutheran Church, chips; Northbend Church, popsicles; and Fairview Bible Church, cookies.

For more information, or to make donations, phone the city building at 304-882-3203.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

