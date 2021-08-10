Town of Mason plans music series

MASON — There will be music in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in both August and September, it was decided at the most recent Mason Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Bob Reed, Stephen Ohlinger, Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson and Sarah Stover.

The band “542” will perform on Aug. 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Sept. 4, a music showcase with various bands will be held. More details on the showcase will be announced later.

Other recreation items on the agenda included the budget for the Oct. 9 Harvest Festival, which was set at $5,000, and plans for a “Trunk-or-Treat” event at the park in late October.

An ordinance was discussed to limit the use of all fireworks in the town with the exception of July 2-6. No fireworks will be permitted after 11 p.m. on those days. Those setting off the fireworks will be responsible for any damage, as well as cleaning up debris. They must be set off on private property, and not on public property or streets. The ordinance will be presented at the next meeting for a first reading.

In other action, the council:

Approved a trailer permit for Kristopher Clark on Horton Street, and a building permit for Gabby Bush to repair a fence on Third Street;

Heard a presentation by Rodney Adkins of Citco on a new water meter system, with council to get a cost estimate;

Agreed to pay for a survey of property on short Fifth Street to determine if it is an alley;

Approved purchasing a field sign and quarter-page ad from the Wahama Athletic Boosters for fall sports;

Agreed to purchase playground mulch in the amount of $7,485 for the park;

Accepted a COVID-19 Return to Work Policy, following CDC guidelines;

Approved a dash cam policy presented by Chief McKinney;

Agreed to replace street light bulbs on Second Street with LED lights at an additional expense of $140.02 per month; and,

Discussed additional locations where street lights are needed.

The next meeting will be Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

