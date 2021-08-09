Farmer’s market vouchers for seniors

POINT PLEASANT — Farmers market vouchers for the county’s qualifying senior citizens began being distributed on Monday, according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, Inc.

The vouchers, $30 in total, are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant. Masks must be worn while in the building, according to Riffle.

To receive the vouchers, senior citizens must complete a government required form, provide a state identification or license verifying an age of 60 years or older, and be a resident of Mason County. Household income must not exceed the following: $1,986 for one person; $2,686 for two people; $3,386 for three people; and $4,086 for four.

Those unable to pick up the vouchers themselves may assign a proxy. The proxy must complete the proxy authorization form or have a signed note, and show identification. The proxy must also have the participant’s identification, showing proof of residency.

For more information, phone the center at 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

