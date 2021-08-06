Community partnerships

BEND AREA — Nearly $100,000 has been awarded to three Bend Area groups in the past few years by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, and foundation officers made a recent visit to see the results of those grants.

A new walk-in freezer and walk-in refrigerator were recently installed at the Bend Area Food Pantry in Mason with Claflin grant funds. Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields visited the pantry on Monday.

Vicky Nazarewycz, food pantry director, told Littlepage and Fields that the two new walk-in units replaced six chest and upright freezers. Most of those were used when the pantry received them and they often had to be worked on, she added.

Vicky’s husband, Lew, said the new units give volunteers additional room since they are installed outside the main building, with doors accessible from the inside.

The food pantry has received $20,559 from the foundation in the past few years. In addition to the refrigerator and freezer, money was awarded to provide supplies to insulate walls and add a ceiling to the building.

Other groups receiving money were the Claflin Bend Area Community Center Complex, which includes the municipal swimming pool and community center, and the Wahama Lady Falcon Softball Team.

The foundation most recently provided funding for heating and cooling units at the New Haven community center, as well as chemicals, paint, concrete and a chlorine pump for the swimming pool. Earlier grants went toward pool renovation and repairs and winter roller skating. Funding from the Claflin foundation has totaled $46,420.

The Lady Falcons received $25,700 from the foundation in recent years. The funding improved their playing field in Hartford. Additions and improvements included roofing, block and concrete, netting, landscape timbers, red rock, a fence, a pro acoustics public address system, bleachers, and a storage building.

According to the foundation website, the final day to apply for a 2021 Claflin grant is November 2. For more information, phone 304-675-1360.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Heating and cooling units, as well as chemicals, paint, concrete and a chlorine pump were provided this year at the Bend Area Community Center Complex in New Haven by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Stephen Littlepage, foundation president; Gary Fields, foundation secretary; Phyllis Arthur, chairperson of the municipal swimming pool committee; and Roy Dale Grimm, who began the grant process for the heating and cooling units. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.6-Clafin-1.jpg Heating and cooling units, as well as chemicals, paint, concrete and a chlorine pump were provided this year at the Bend Area Community Center Complex in New Haven by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Stephen Littlepage, foundation president; Gary Fields, foundation secretary; Phyllis Arthur, chairperson of the municipal swimming pool committee; and Roy Dale Grimm, who began the grant process for the heating and cooling units. Courtesy photo Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields, shown in the back center, pose with Bend Area Food Pantry volunteers in front of the recently installed walk-in freezer and refrigerator units at the pantry in Mason. The units were provided by grant funds from the Claflin foundation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.6-Clafin-2.jpg Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields, shown in the back center, pose with Bend Area Food Pantry volunteers in front of the recently installed walk-in freezer and refrigerator units at the pantry in Mason. The units were provided by grant funds from the Claflin foundation. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy photo A few members of the Wahama Lady Falcon Softball Team pose at their field in Hartford, in front of a sign listing improvements provided by Claflin foundation funding. Grants were used toward roofing, a fence, a sound system, bleachers, a storage building, and more. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.6-Clafin-3.jpg A few members of the Wahama Lady Falcon Softball Team pose at their field in Hartford, in front of a sign listing improvements provided by Claflin foundation funding. Grants were used toward roofing, a fence, a sound system, bleachers, a storage building, and more. Courtesy photo

Groups receive Claflin Foundation grants

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

