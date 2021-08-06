Community partnerships

BEND AREA — Nearly $100,000 has been awarded to three Bend Area groups in the past few years by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, and foundation officers made a recent visit to see the results of those grants.
A new walk-in freezer and walk-in refrigerator were recently installed at the Bend Area Food Pantry in Mason with Claflin grant funds. Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields visited the pantry on Monday.
Vicky Nazarewycz, food pantry director, told Littlepage and Fields that the two new walk-in units replaced six chest and upright freezers. Most of those were used when the pantry received them and they often had to be worked on, she added.
Vicky’s husband, Lew, said the new units give volunteers additional room since they are installed outside the main building, with doors accessible from the inside.
The food pantry has received $20,559 from the foundation in the past few years. In addition to the refrigerator and freezer, money was awarded to provide supplies to insulate walls and add a ceiling to the building.
Other groups receiving money were the Claflin Bend Area Community Center Complex, which includes the municipal swimming pool and community center, and the Wahama Lady Falcon Softball Team.
The foundation most recently provided funding for heating and cooling units at the New Haven community center, as well as chemicals, paint, concrete and a chlorine pump for the swimming pool. Earlier grants went toward pool renovation and repairs and winter roller skating. Funding from the Claflin foundation has totaled $46,420.
The Lady Falcons received $25,700 from the foundation in recent years. The funding improved their playing field in Hartford. Additions and improvements included roofing, block and concrete, netting, landscape timbers, red rock, a fence, a pro acoustics public address system, bleachers, and a storage building.
According to the foundation website, the final day to apply for a 2021 Claflin grant is November 2. For more information, phone 304-675-1360.
