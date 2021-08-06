Mason Board of Ed. approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved personnel on Tuesday during a special meeting.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: grant Family Medical Leave for Jennifer Tate, Title I Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Jerry Warren, Special Education Coordinator, Central Office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; resignation of Roberta Hall, First Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective July 31, 2021, due to retirement; resignation of Helen Lanier, Homebound Teacher, Mason County School for Success, effective August 9, 2021; resignation of Katelyn Miller, Third Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective July 26, 2021; resignation of Meredith Moore, Interventionist, Beale Elementary, effective August 1, 2021, due to retirement; resignation of David Rutherford, Social Studies Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective July 26, 2021; employment of Stephanie Brown, Counselor, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Amanda Koerber, Third Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year; and employment of Amber Marciano and Susan Pyles, as Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2021/22 school year.

The board approved the following service personnel items: transfer of Melissa Doss, Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective August 16, 2021; employment of Christina Lambert, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Patricia Meadows, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; and employment of Shawn Weethee, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective August 16, 2021.

The board approved the employment of Wayne Richardson, Head Jr High Football Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year.

The next meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is set for Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.