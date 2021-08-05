New Haven Mayor addresses street work

NEW HAVEN — The Town of New Haven has been repairing streets this summer, but after several complaints, the mayor reported in the most recent council meeting that the work is getting better.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm.

Town workers cut the blacktop from many rough places in the municipal roadways earlier in the summer. The plan was for the town to then rent equipment to fill and smooth the holes. Mayor Serevicz said in the meeting it was found that the equipment could not be rented, but must be purchased. He said the town now has a better roller, and workers are getting more experienced.

“It’s looking better,” the mayor said. “We are doing the best we can, and I’m asking that people be patient with the guys.”

Serevicz said in certain areas where larger trucks make deliveries and school buses travel, holes will be filled with concrete.

A request to turn a section of town-owned property behind Old Ash Apartments into a dirt-bike track was tabled until more information can be gathered.

A resident made the request that those riding the motorcycles be allowed to use the land. The mayor said he feared there would be a “hefty cost” for liability insurance. It was also mentioned that nearby residents might not like the noise.

In other action, the council:

Received a resignation letter from Supervisor Buzzy Duncan, and set a special meeting for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to consider it;

Agreed to place employee Adam Grimm as interim supervisor, with Councilman Grimm abstaining;

Agreed to look into a sewer smell in the upper end of the town as reported by resident Ken Reynolds;

Told resident Brian Hoffman that the town is waiting on an excavator to install culverts on Seventh Street;

Announced there is an ordinance prohibiting dogs running loose after Councilwoman Rickard reported one approached her in an aggressive manner while walking;

Agreed to get two quotes for lift stations on Tatum Drive and at the park;

Heard a report from the mayor that the pool water is fine, after rumors that there was a problem with chlorine levels;

Reported employee Adam Grimm has collected $600 in donations for the back-to-school bash;

Agreed to allow Stuart Frazier of Appalachian Software to work with employee Kelly Gilland to reconcile the books; and,

Received a letter from the Public Service Commission requesting a copy of the water agreement between Hartford and New Haven.

The next meeting will be Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

