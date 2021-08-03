Board of Ed. approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met last week to approve personnel and other agenda items.

During the meeting, all members were present — including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter.

The board approved the out-of-state trip request for James Higginbotham, Kent Price, Jennifer Wickline, and Point Pleasant Softball Team, to travel to Myrtle Beach, SC, April 8 thru April 17, 2022, for a Softball Tournament (pending no travel restrictions at the time). Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Softball Boosters will be the funding source.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review and comment period: Policy #2452-Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO’s); Policy #3433-Vacation; Policy #4433-Vacation; Policy #5113.02-School Choice Options; and Policty #8604.01-Bus Operator Trip.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: grant Family Medical Leave for Destiny Kinnaird, Teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Erin Tolliver, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; accept the resignation of Carolyn Douthit, 7-12 Grade General Science Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective July 30, 2021; accept the resignation of A. Elizabeth Marciano, 7-12 Grade English/LA Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective July 19, 2021; transfer of Cassie Goldsberry, Special Education Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to Behavior/Academic Interventionist, Central Office Itinerant, effective 2021/22 school year; transfer of Melanie Keefer, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Interventionist, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective 2021/22 school year; transfer of Allison Leport, Interventionist, Beale Elementary, to Second Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective 2021/22 school year; transfer of Nolan Pierce, Special Education Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to Social Studies Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective 2021/22 school year; transfer of Courtney Sayre, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Interventionist, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Khloie Billings, 7-12 Art Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Stella Buck, Interventionist, Leon Elementary, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Cassaundra Flora, English/LA Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2021/22 school year; employment of Angela Roach, Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of the following Substitute Teachers for the 2021/22 school year: Paige Gerlach, Brenda Hanson, Diana Hart, Elizabeth Saunders, Cassie Stamper, Melissa Tench, Jennifer Wilkins, Jessie Workman, Mary Grace Workman; the employment of Heather Rider, Title I Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Diane Foreman, Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, effective 2021/22 school year; and transfer of Tracie Price, 5th Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Academic/Behavior Interventionist, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High.

The following service personnel matters were approved: grant Family Medical Leave for Michael Burnett, Custodian, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; resignation of Shaul Dvosis, Substitute Bus Operator, effective July 16, 2021; rescind the transfer and Subsequent Assignment of Sarah Lamm, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, as the reason for the Transfer no longer exists for the 2021/22 school year; employment of Danielle Bates, Accountant III, Central Office, effective August 10, 2021; and employment of Charity Towe, Secretary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School.

The following extra-curricular personnel items were approved: resignation of Bryan Faber, Boys Varsity Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective July 14, 2021; resignation of Nolan Pierce, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective July 17, 2021; employment of Mary Farley, Homebound/Alternative Education, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis; employment of Lydia Gordon and Samantha Knapp, School Nurses, Central Office Itinerant; employment of Lori Thomas, Aide, Summer School, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; employment of Abigail Cordell, Head Varsity Cheerleading Coach, 1st and 2nd Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High; employment of Amanda Grant, Assistant Volleyball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High; employment of Clarissa Alabi-Isama, Assistant Jr High Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Shane Dunn, 7th Grade Boys Basketball, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; employment of Randall Pierce, Jr High Golf Coach and Varsity Golf Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; and placement of Wesley Bumgarner, Athletic Assistant, Wahama Jr/Sr High, Job #503-239-S, effective for the 2021/22 school year. This is an unpaid position.

For finance items, the board approved the agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Southwestern Community Action Council Inc., Head Start, to jointly provide preschool services for the 2021/22 school year. The Preschool Child County Money will be the funding source; the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Southwestern Community Action, INC, to jointly provide preschool services for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school year. Preschool Child Count Money will be the funding source; the Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station, for three (3) Classrooms, effective for the 2021/22 school year. Pre-School Funds will be the funding source; the Lease Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station, for the 2021/22 school year. Preschool Funds will be the funding source; the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Time to Talk, LLC, to provide Speech Therapy (Teletherapy) to students at the rate of $70/hour, for the 2021/22 school year. Federal Special Education Funds will be the funding source; the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Education Services Cooperative, and Leslie Tyree, to provide legal services at the cost of $39,881, for the 2021/22 school year; the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State, for Bus Operator Training for the 2021/22 school year; the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, to provide Title IX Investigative Services at the cost of $15,000 per year for the 2021/22 school year; the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, to provide Investigative Services, effective for the 2021/22 school year; the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Apptegy, Inc, in the amount of $28,200, to design and host mobile app and county school websites for the 2021/22 school year; and to accept the donation to Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, of a 2021 Spartan 8.5’ x 16’ TA enclosed cargo trailer, donated by the Point Pleasant Football Boosters, for the purpose of transporting Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High football equipment to and from football related events when needed. Funding for insurance and licenses will be County Levy Funds.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $364,487.94.

A special board of education meeting was scheduled for last night, included on the agenda was to discuss/take possible action regarding the opening of the 2021-22 school year and approve personnel. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition.

The next special regular business meeting is set for Aug. 10 at 10 a..m.