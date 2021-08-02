Health Dept. reports increase in COVID cases

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Health Department announced an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of July.

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director and administrator, said from July 9 to Aug. 2, there was an increase of 79 cases in Mason County.

“The Mason County Health Department has had no reports from the state of the Delta variant in our county at this time. However, the Delta variant has been reported in neighboring counties,” Thomas told the Point Pleasant Register.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there has been a total of 2,132 cases of COVID-19 in Mason County — 2,069 are confirmed and 63 are probable. In the state, there are currently 2,057 active cases.

The department encourages individuals ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thomas said the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but it is possible to still get infected with COVID-19, which is known as a “breakthrough” case. Thomas said vaccines can reduce the risk of an individual experiencing a “serious illness,” which could lead to hospitalization or death.

The health department reminds those who are not fully vaccinated, or those vaccinated with weakened immune systems, to wear masks indoors in public places. Social distancing at six feet is recommended when around people from outside your household. Personal hygiene, such as hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is also recommended.

Thomas said it is important to monitor yourself and family members for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath. Stay home if the symptoms are present.

If you would like a COVID-19 vaccine or have questions, please call the Mason County Health Department at 304-675-3050.

