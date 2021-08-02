An early education

NEW HAVEN — A new daycare center has opened in the Bend Area and a recent open house gave parents and others a look inside.

Early Education Station 2 opened July 12 on Layne Street in New Haven. It is owned by Greg and Jane Haddox, who also own the original Early Education Station in Point Pleasant.

Erika Knapp serves as director of the New Haven facility and said it has a daily attendance capacity of 64 children. The center will offer full-time, part-time, and before- and after-school care. She added drop-ins for a day will be allowed as space permits, but the center is already over one-third of its limit.

Knapp said Early Education Station 2 is a structured educational-based daycare. There are presently three teachers, all of whom are first aid and CPR certified, as well as one cook. Employees include Joni Jordan, infant and toddler teacher; Mariah Young, preschool teacher; and Alisha Lyons, school-age teacher and assistant director. Penny Duncan serves as cook.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to those attending. Children in after-school care will receive supper.

The center has two separate, fenced-in play areas. One serves the infant and toddler group, and the other, the older children. Each classroom is brightly decorated with plenty of age appropriate toys.

Knapp said children will also be taken on local field trips, such as to the library. With the municipal pool located directly across the street, the children will also be taken there in the summer.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. West Virginia Link is accepted for payment and Knapp said they will soon accept subsidy through the State of Ohio.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, phone the center at 304-971-0111.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Early Education Station 2, a structured educational-based daycare center, has opened on Layne Street in New Haven. Pictured, from left, are Penny Duncan, cook; Alisha Lyons, assistant director and school-age teacher; Erika Knapp, director; Joni Jordan, infant and toddler teacher; and Mariah Young, pre-school teacher. The center is owned by Greg and Jane Haddox, who are also the owners of Early Education Station, which is located in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.3-DC-1-1.jpg Early Education Station 2, a structured educational-based daycare center, has opened on Layne Street in New Haven. Pictured, from left, are Penny Duncan, cook; Alisha Lyons, assistant director and school-age teacher; Erika Knapp, director; Joni Jordan, infant and toddler teacher; and Mariah Young, pre-school teacher. The center is owned by Greg and Jane Haddox, who are also the owners of Early Education Station, which is located in Point Pleasant. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Two large play areas are located at the new Early Education Station 2 in New Haven. An open house was held Tuesday to give parents an opportunity to view the new facility owned by Greg and Jane Haddox. Pictured is one side of the school-age children’s play area. A separate playground is available for pre-school children. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.2-DC-3-1.jpg Two large play areas are located at the new Early Education Station 2 in New Haven. An open house was held Tuesday to give parents an opportunity to view the new facility owned by Greg and Jane Haddox. Pictured is one side of the school-age children’s play area. A separate playground is available for pre-school children. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Little Weston Pratt, a potential student at Early Education Station 2 in New Haven, is pictured as he tries out some toys during the open house on Tuesday. The center opened July 12 and has the daily attendance capacity of 64 children. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.3-DC-2-1.jpg Little Weston Pratt, a potential student at Early Education Station 2 in New Haven, is pictured as he tries out some toys during the open house on Tuesday. The center opened July 12 and has the daily attendance capacity of 64 children. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

New center opens in New Haven

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.