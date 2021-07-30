Gallia fair opens Monday

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Junior Fair opens Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The first night of the fair will see the popular Miss Gallia County Queen contest take the Holzer Main Stage. There are nine fair princesses competing to wear the crown. They are:

Helen Clonch, of Gallipolis, who is the daughter of Roland and Angie Jones. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

Sophia Gee, of Gallipolis, who is the daughter of Eric and Cindy Gee. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

Jerah Sharee Justice, of Bidwell who is the daughter of Joe and Crystal Justice. She is a senior at Gallia Academy High School.

Ariel Jade McGuire, of Crown City, who is the daughter of Kayla McGuire. She is a graduate of South Gallia High School.

Erin Michelle Pope, of Gallipolis, who is the daughter of Chad and Deanna Pope. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Kelsey Price, of Vinton, who is the daughter of Bret and Jenna Price. She is a senior at River Valley High School.

Sydnee Runyon, of Vinton, who is the daughter of Steve and Kim Runyon. She is a graduate of River Valley High School.

Gracie Thomas, of Patriot, who is the daughter of Richard and Shannon Thomas. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Ellen Weaver, of Crown City, who is the daughter of Susan and Jason Weaver. She is a senior at South Gallia High School.

Season passes for the 2021 Gallia County Junior Fair are now on sale throughout the county.

According to Tim Massie, secretary of the fair board, passes can be purchased from Gallia County 4-H clubs, advisors and members, or at businesses in the county. Those businesses include all county offices and branch locations of the Ohio Valley Bank, Wesbanco and Farmer’s Bank.

The cost of the season pass, which admits one person to the fairgrounds each day, is $28. With a season pass, visitors would have to pay an additional cost to ride the amusement rides. Massie said season passes will only be available to purchase at the gate on Monday.

Without the season pass, the daily admission price is $10 and includes amusement rides, entertainment and shows. Daily admission tickets cannot be purchases before arriving at the fairgrounds, but instead will be paid at the entrance gates. Children under 2 years old are admitted free, but must purchase a ride pass to be admitted onto amusement rides.

Massie said Tuesday, Aug. 3 is “Senior Citizen Day” at the fair. Senior citizens who show their Golden Buckeye Card will be admitted for free.

Listed below is the schedule for opening day at the Gallia County Junior Fair:

72nd Annual Opening Day

Monday, Aug. 2

“Gallia County Night”

8 a.m. Rabbit Judging & Pet Rabbit (Dairy Barn)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

9 a.m. Tobacco Judging (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Poultry (Following Rabbit Show) (Dairy Barn)

11 a.m. Field Crops (Activities Building)

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

1:30 p.m. Miniature Goat Show (Show Arena)

3 p.m. Market Goat Show (Show Arena)

4 p.m. Gallia Academy High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

5 p.m. South Gallia High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

6 p.m. Official Opening (Holzer Main Stage) VFW Post 4464, National Anthem – South Gallia High School Band. Invocation – Todd Hines, Pastor, Rodney Church of Light. Introduction of Dignitaries: Tim Massie. Welcome Address: Fred Deel, president.

6:30 p.m. Little Miss Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo Kids Show (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Championship Rodeo (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Little Mister Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

9:30 p.m. 2021 Gallia County Queen Pageant (Holzer Main Stage).