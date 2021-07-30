Gallia ‘shooting incident’ under investigation

GALLIPOLIS — A person of interest has been taken into custody in relation to an investigation into a reported shooting incident on Friday morning, according to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The incident reportedly took place in the 2000-block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township.

“At approximately 10:38 a.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting incident which had just occurred and it was reported that one male victim was injured as a result.

“When Deputies arrived on scene, one victim was located who was injured as a result of the incident and that victim was transported by medical personnel to a Huntington area trauma center to receive treatment.”

Early Friday afternoon, the sheriff sent out an updated news release regarding this reported incident, which stated, “At this time, we can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in this investigation. Our Detectives, along with the Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I) Crime Scene Unit are still currently conducting an investigation at the scene.

“Further information will be released at the appropriate time, however at the current time, no further details are being released as they are crucial to the integrity the investigation. There is no danger to the community at this time,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

More on this story as information is released.

This air medical helicopter lands in the Gallipolis Public Use area on Friday morning, reportedly for a patient who was injured in an alleged shooting incident. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.31-Helicopter.jpg This air medical helicopter lands in the Gallipolis Public Use area on Friday morning, reportedly for a patient who was injured in an alleged shooting incident. Matt Rodgers | Credit