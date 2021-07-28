Sternwheel Regatta set

POMEROY — The annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta will take place Sept. 23-25 along the riverfront in downtown Pomeroy.

The Regatta will feature three days of music and activities, including several returning favorites which were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Featured performances will be Red Sky Down band on Thursday, Next Level on Friday and the Carl Acuff Jr. Show on Saturday.

Thursday will also include the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade, with Grand Marshals being the family of Guido and Vidia Girolami.

2021 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events

Thursday, Sept. 23

4-11:30 p.m. — Food Vendors open on parking lot

4-11 p.m. — Crafter/vendors open on parking lot

6-11 p.m. — Beer tent and t-shirt sales

7 p.m. — Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Trucks Parade, with the Meigs High School Band, and Grand Marshals the Family of Guido and Vidia Girolami

7:45 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies at the riverfront. Meigs High School Band presents The National Anthem, Pomeroy American Legion Honor Guard flag rising, welcome and prayer Randy Smith presiding.

8-11 p.m. — Red Sky Down Ban

Friday, Sept. 24

All Day — Downtown Merchants sidewalk sales

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Historic walks through Pomeroy hosted by Gary Coleman

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors and crafters open

11 a.m.-11 p.m. — Beer tent and t-shirt sales

1-6 p.m. — DJ Kip on the riverfront

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides (at corner of Court Street and Main Street)

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot drawing

6-8 p.m. — Music by Southern Five Band

9 p.m. — Raffle basket winner announced

9 p.m.-midnight — Music by Next Level Next

Saturday, Sept. 25

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Breakfast served Pomeroy Eagles open to public; Registration for Poker Walk

9-10 a.m. — Kayak poker run registration at Lock 24 Racine

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili Cook-off, upper parking lot

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Poker Walk downtown Pomeroy First Place $100

10-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors and crafters open

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kayak poker Run from Lock 24 to Pomeroy Riverfront

11 a.m.-11 p.m. — Beer tent and t-shirt sales

12-4 p.m. — Corn hole tournament, lower parking lot

2-8 p.m. — DJ Kip Grueser, riverfront

4-5 p.m. — Beard contest registration, Pomeroy Eagles Club

4 p.m. — Children Hula Hoop Contest

5 p.m. — Two Rivers Cloggers, parking lot gazebo

5-11 p.m. — Big Bend Beardsmen Contest, Pomeroy Eagles Social Room

5-6 p.m. — Duck Derby

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage rides (corner of Court Street and Main Street)

5-9 p.m. — Split the Pot

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate cook out River front

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show

9 p.m. — Announce basket raffle winners and Sternwheel Model winner

10 p.m. — Fireworks, Pomeroy riverfront

This year’s Regatta is hosted by Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171 with additional support by Pomeroy Fire Department, Pomeroy Merchants Association and Big Bend Beardsmen.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

