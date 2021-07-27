RACINE — The entertainment lineup has been announced for Racine’s Party in the Park to be held Sept. 9-11.

The annual event takes place at Racine’s Star Mill Park featuring live music, activities and the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show. This is the 12th year for Party in the Park.

Thursday night will feature the Ollom Brothers Band, Sour Mash String Band and Sheppard Brothers.

On Friday will be performances by Dragons Eye and Strutter, a Kiss Tribute Band.

Saturday will feature event headliner Dillon Carmichael, with Sweet Tea Trio and local band Next Level performing earlier in the evening.

A country music singer, Carmichael grew up in the small town of Burgin, Kentucky. According to his website biography, “He absorbed the musical life through osmosis: his father and uncles performed in a Southern Gospel Quartet, his mother sang all over the eastern part of the state, and her brothers (John Michael and Eddie Montgomery) both enjoyed massive chart success. Carmichael fell in love with country legends like Waylon Jennings and Vern Gosdin alongside the rock and roll he heard on the radio as a kid, and by the time he hit his teens, he was writing his own songs and performing live.”

Carmichael’s songs include “Dancing Away with My Heart”, “Hot Beer”, and “I Do For You.”

Described as a “Big party, little town, great entertainment”, Racine’s Party in the Park includes a parade, inflatables, games, video arcade, kiddie tractor pull, arts & crafts vendors, car show, live music, food, and more.

Admission is free, as is parking and the live entertainment each evening.

Always a highlight is the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show which is held at Star Mill Park during Party in the Park.

The 17th annual car show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a $10 entry fee. Judging will take place until 3 p.m. with awards at 4 p.m. All proceeds to benefit local scholarship fund.

50/50 drawing, door prizes, dash plaques to first 50 entries.

Three trophy divisions include Newer 1990 & Up; Vintage 1989-1975; and Antique Up to 1974.

In each division trophies will be awarded for: Top 10; Runner-up Best of Show; Best of Show.

Awards for all years: Mayor’s Choice, Fireman’s Choice, Volunteer’s Choice, Best Motorcycle, Runner-up Motorcycle, Best Interior, Best Original, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best Truck.

The car show is hosted by Hill’s Classic Cars & Automotive, Racine Home National Bank, NAPA Washington Auto Parts & Paint, Martin Senour Paints, Mark Porter, and Grafton Metal Finishing.

Check the website for updates www.hillsresto.com.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Next Level performs on the Party in the Park stage. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_9.18-PITP-8.jpg Next Level performs on the Party in the Park stage. File photo The Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show will be part of the Party in the Park event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_9.19-Car-Show-1.jpg The Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show will be part of the Party in the Park event. File photo

Entertainment lineup announced