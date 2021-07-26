‘Moose’ event supports PPHS football

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 helped celebrate 100 years of Point Pleasant High School football by co-sponsoring a fundraiser over the weekend.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the Moose, a “standing room only crowd” attended and a total of $4,752 was raised on Saturday. Many handmade items, local business items/gift cards, 100-year commemorative hats, shirts and plates were given away at the prize bingo. Throughout the year, these commemorative “100-year hats, shirts and pins” will be available for purchase ranging in price from $10 to $25, depending on the item and or size needed, the news release stated. Funds raised were reportedly for game day apparel and travel apparel.

Next up for the Moose’s charity bingo will be the New Haven Pool with the event moved from the traditional second Monday of the month to the first Monday, on Aug. 2 due to the following week’s Mason County Fair. Proceeds from this event help support free swimming for area youth as well as general maintenance, and salaries for mostly college-bound lifeguards, according to the news release.

