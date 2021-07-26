Davis sentenced to seven years in prison

POMEROY — A Salem Center man who had reportedly been on the run from law enforcement for the past several weeks will be spending the next seven years in prison following a sentencing on Monday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony “Red” Davis, 33, of Salem Center appeared before Judge Linda Warner for sentencing in four cases for which he had pled guilty on June 22. The guilty pleas included charges of theft, receiving stolen property and two counts of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer. Davis was represented by Attorney Britt Wiseman, with the state represented by Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

At the time the pleas were entered, the agreement between the state and defense, which was followed by the court, called for Davis to be released with multiple restrictions for a seven day period to “get his affairs in order” before he would have been sentenced to five years in prison. Among the conditions was a GPS monitor, daily reporting to the court including drug screens, and to remain at the residence listed. According to statement made by Judge Warner during sentencing, Davis failed to appear for the first daily check in and was not at the residence specified on the second day. GPS monitoring also stopped. At that time, on June 24, the court issued a warrant for Davis’ arrest.

After reportedly leading law enforcement in multiple counties on a pursuit on July 21, Davis was taken into custody in Gallia County in the early morning hours of July 24, according to a joint news release from the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices.

In court on Monday, Stanley explained that in accordance with the plea agreement, had Davis appeared back to court as scheduled and followed the restrictions of his release, eight counts in case 20CR014 would have been dismissed, and the sentence in case 20CR151 held in abeyance.

As Davis reportedly failed to follow the orders of the court, Judge Warner sentenced him to serve the maximum sentences on case 20CR076, 12 months for receiving stolen property; on case 20CR151, 36 months for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer; and on case 20CR152, 36 months for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer. Warner ordered the three prison sentences to run consecutive for a total of seven years in prison.

On case 20CR014, the guilty plea on count eight of the indictment to a charge of theft remains, according to Prosecutor Stanley, with Davis to stand trial at a later date on counts 1-7 and 9. The remaining charges are four counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony of the fourth degree; two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree; one county of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor; and one count of misuse of credit card, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Judge Warner advised Davis that he could also be facing other charges related to his failure to appear on bond, and advised him that the GPS monitor needed to be returned to the court.

Davis was remanded to the custody of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to prison.

Additional charges could be filed at a later date in Meigs and Gallia Counties.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Anthony Davis https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_Davis-Photo-1.jpg Anthony Davis

Additional charges expected to be filed

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.