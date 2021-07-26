One killed in two vehicle crash

REEDSVILLE — A two vehicle crash on State Route 7 between Chester and Tuppers Plains n Sunday evening resulted in the death of a Pomeroy man and the hospitalization of two others.

According to Trooper Pullins of the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Derek Wheeler of Marietta was driving southbound on State Route 7 when his vehicle went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Jacob Wolfe, 19, of Pomeroy.

Wolfe died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Wheeler was transported to Grant Medical Center as was Alyssa Smith, 20, of Rutland, who was a passenger in Wolfe’s vehicle.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. The roadway was closed following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the post.

Also responding to the scene were the Chester Fire Department, Meigs, Mason, and Gallia EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

