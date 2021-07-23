FRN discusses upcoming projects

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss upcoming projects for the community.

Member Bree Ramey said the Mason County Baby Pantry is open three times per month — the first Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon, second Thursday from noon-2 p.m., and the third Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Ramey said there are baby supplies in the blessing boxes throughout the county as well.

Ramey said in teen court, there were two cases tried in July, both dealing with tobacco use. So far for August, there are two cases on the schedule that also deal with tobacco use.

Ronie Wheeler, director of the Prevention Coalition, said focus groups for the community will begin in August.

FRN Director Greg Fowler said the Food for Hunger mobile truck will be at Krodel Park on Aug. 19.

Ramey said the last of the blessing boxes will be installed after she receives the last of the funding through the grant. Ramey said there will also be a “front porch food drive” in September. More information on that will be provided at the August FRN meeting.

In the open forum, Brittany Brewer with the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center said there will be a community picnic at the Episcopal Church on Main Street on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m.

The next meeting for the Mason County Family Resource Network is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Trinity Church in Point Pleasant at 3 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.