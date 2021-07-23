Miss 4-H royalty crowned

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Miss 4-H Pageant was recently held with support from the Mason County 4-H Leaders’ Association.

WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright said nearly 20 contestants participated in the pageant. Contestants exhibited “their talent in communication and stage presentation,” while answering questions about their 4-H experience, Wright said.

The new 2021 queens are Miss 4-H Autumn Baker and 1st Runner-up Kenly Arbogast, Junior Miss 4-H Emma Deal and 1st Runner-up Ave Roach, and Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast and 1st Runner-up Mary Supple.

The 2019-2021 Royalty — including Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed and Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston — crowned the new pageant winners

“This year’s queens will represent 4-H at the Mason County Fair and various parades and events throughout the county,” Wright said.

Wright said this year is the 43rd year the pageant has been held in Mason County. The pageant helps participants to gain skills including communication, stage presentation, interviewing and working with others.

For more information on how to join Mason County 4-H, contact the extension office at (304) 675-0888.

