‘Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes winners announced

MORGANTOWN — A WVU nurse is the latest millionaire in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes, with winners of two custom trucks and other prizes also announced this week by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, “Denise Morrison and dozens of her coworkers at WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. But Gov. Justice surprised the crowd, entering the room alongside Babydog and announcing that Morrison was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ Vaccination Sweepstakes.”

The Governor presented a ceremonial check for $1 million to Morrison, who works as a charge nurse in Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Services department.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice presented a woman from Charleston with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck through the vaccination sweepstakes program, as well as a woman from the town of Glen Dale in Marshall County.

On top of these prizes, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Multiple winners from Mason County were among this week’s winners.

A full list of prize winners for July 21 is as follows:

$1 Million Winner — Denise Morrison, Fairmont;

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners — Shannon Cook, Glen Dale; and Hope To, Charleston;

College Scholarship Winners — Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters; and Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert;

Lifetime Hunting License Winners — Parke Bradley, Morgantown; William Haynes, Vienna; Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg; Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg; Robyn Smith, Tornado;

Lifetime Fishing License Winners — Taniaya Duley, Huntington; Tina Good, Advent; Brady G. Howell, Proctor; Vicki Hypes, Nettie; Donna Jennings, Thornton;

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners — Brandon Fox, Oak Hill; George Ingels, New Haven; Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown; Amber Shaffer, Elkins; Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant;

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners — Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville; Melissa Butler, Bluefield; Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale; Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview; Randi Ward, Vienna;

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners — David Asbury, Poca; Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant; Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg; Ashton Carr, Greenville; Shannon Coley, Oak Hill; Casey Davis, Williamstown; Pamela Dunn, Princeton; Matthew Fleshman, Wayside; Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant; Keith Gilkey, South Charleston; Michael Harding, Elkins; Deva Holub, Shepherdstown; Patricia Kester, Shirley; Michael Lane, Bluefield; Arlie Lee, Augusta; Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont; Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg; Daniel Martin, Morgantown; Jackie Mounts, Ranger; Laci Proietti, Keyser; Anita Reed, Alderson; Tonette Sugg, South Charleston; Robert Weikle, Racine; Stephanie White, Morgantown; and Melisa Williamson, Vienna.

Vaccinated West Virginians have just two more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 28.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Wednesday through August 4.

