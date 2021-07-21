Delta variant identified in Gallia County

OHIO VALLEY — The COVID-19 “Delta variant” has been identified in Gallia County, according to a statement from the Gallia County Health Department on Wednesday.

The statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page stated, “Gallia County has had 48 new Covid 19 cases since July 14, with 1 new hospitalization during that time.”

“The majority of cases are unvaccinated individuals. However, we are seeing some breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, and though it’s still possible to get infected (breakthrough disease), the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death,” read the statement.

The health department’s statement continued, “Across the nation, the Delta variant is the dominant strain. The Delta variant has been identified in Gallia County, and is expected to be the cause for the rise in cases in our community.”

“We encourage our community members to take measures to help decrease the spread. If you are not fully vaccinated, avoid large gatherings, and mask when you cannot social distance. Practice good hand hygiene. If you are sick stay home and contact your provider,” the statement added.

Health Commissioner/Medical Director, Gerald E. Vallee, M.D. encouraged Gallia Countians to get vaccinated. “Vaccination is the best defense we have against the virus.”

Vaccines are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gallia County Health Department.

The Meigs County Health Department’s Steve Swatzel told Ohio Valley Publishing that the Delta variant has not been identified in Meigs County, as of Wednesday.

”Fortunately, we have not seen that kind of a rise in cases. Since July 14, we have had only 9 cases and no hospitalizations or deaths,” Swatzel stated. None of those cases involve the Delta variant.

Swatzel stated that the Meigs County Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics each Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be booked through meigs-health.com.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 15 new cases since July 14.

The Mason County Health Department said there have bee no reported cases of the Delta variant in the county as of Wednesday.

The DHHR lists three cases of the UK variant and one case of the Brazil variant identified in Mason County, with zero cases of the Delta (India) variant.

DHHR lists the Delta variant as being identified in the following counties: Berkeley (five cases), Braxton (one case), Greenbrier (two cases), Hampshire (one case), Harrison (one case), Jefferson (two cases), Kanawha (one case), Marion (one case), McDowell (one case), Monongalia (six cases), and Wyoming (one case).

In Mason County, vaccines are available through the Mason County Health Department.

Throughout the region, local pharmacies and medical providers are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Contact you local provider for hours and availability.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

