Commission approves new hires

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission approved new hires during the regular business meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, commissioners Sam Nibert, Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle were present, along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Commissioners approved hiring Karen Jones, Melonie Kirby, Mike Gillispie and Wyatt Wilson as part-time employees for EMS and the 9-1-1 Center, as recommended by directors Elisabeth Lloyd and Matt Gregg.

Commissioners also hired the following based on department recommendations: Erica Hesson, assessor’s office; Johnna Tucker, prosecutor’s office; Miranda Roush, county clerk’s office; and Gracie Cottrill, part time in the assessor’s office.

During the meeting, Lloyd said she wanted the county to “invest” in employees by helping to pay for paramedic classes for the EMTs. Lloyd said the proposal would be approximately $10,000 per employee to become a paramedic. For the individuals who choose to take this proposed opportunity, they would be required to work full time for two years after completion of the program. Commissioner Doolittle said the commissioners should look over the proposed contract and have an attorney review. Lloyd said the program takes one year to complete and the employees would continue to work while taking classes. The money would be paid directly to the school.

Gregg presented the commission with an agreement to appoint JR Spencer as the CERT coordinator. Commissioners approved the agreement. This is a volunteer position.

Gerlach said he received the plans to renovate the offices in the courthouse, which will be moving all probation officers to the top floor, moving election materials to the current probation space and renovating the assessor’s office. Gerlach said the plan is to be finished by the first quarter of 2022.

Commissioners approved to increase the pay out limit for payroll from $135,000 to $150,000 at the bank due to recent increases for deputies and other employees.

Commissioners approved appointing Mike Williams to the Mason County PSD Board.

Meetings were set for the month of August as Aug. 5 and Aug. 26. The September meetings will be Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. In October, the meetings will be Oct. 7 and Oct. 28.

During the meeting, the commission honored the 2021 High School Track AA State Champions.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for July 29 at 4 p.m.

At a recent meeting, the commissioners presented three seniors with scholarships. Pictured from left are Emma Gibbs from Wahama High School, Commissioner Rick Handley, Chase Poore from Hannan High School, County Clerk Diana Cromley, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Mitchell Freeman from Point Pleasant High School and Commissioner Sam Nibert. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_commission-scholarship.jpg At a recent meeting, the commissioners presented three seniors with scholarships. Pictured from left are Emma Gibbs from Wahama High School, Commissioner Rick Handley, Chase Poore from Hannan High School, County Clerk Diana Cromley, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Mitchell Freeman from Point Pleasant High School and Commissioner Sam Nibert. Mason County Commission | Courtesy The Mason County Commission honored the 2021 High School Track AA State Champions at its regular meeting on Thursday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_commission-track.jpg The Mason County Commission honored the 2021 High School Track AA State Champions at its regular meeting on Thursday. Mason County Commission | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

