Moose Lodge restarts charity bingo games

POINT PLEASANT —The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 recently supported the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation at the monthly charity bingo game.

Moose member Dave Morgan said a total of $1,820 was raised for the foundation through the bingo games, concessions sold and donations collected.

Morgan said the night began by recognizing the hospital and its employees for their work throughout the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first monthly charity bingo event at the Loose lodge since a brief hiatus this year.

“The money received will allow Pleasant Valley Hospital to maintain the level of high-quality compassionate care for which it is known and ensure that the hospital continues to reach out to the community with health education, wellness programs and screenings that help people improve their quality of life,” Morgan said.

The Moose Lodge will be supporting the Point Pleasant Football Boosters on Saturday, July 24. Funds will be raised to purchase game-day jerseys for the team.

In August, the Moose Lodge will be holding the charity bingo for the New Haven Pool for an annual event. The August Charity Bingo will be held at the lodge on August 9.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge helped to raise money for the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation last week during the July monthly charity bingo event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_moosebingo.jpeg The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge helped to raise money for the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation last week during the July monthly charity bingo event. Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.