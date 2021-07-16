GOP plans ‘Summer Blast’ event

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Republican Party recently announced its planning a free community event titled “Summer Blast” with free food, music, activities, special guest speakers and specialty food trucks.

The free event begins at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 24 at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

Musical acts include Josh Hosltein and local talent Jesse Crawford.

Guest Speakers include West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey, former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Delegate Daniel Linville, Delegate Jonathan Pinson, State Senator Amy Grady, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller. The emcee with be Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

According to a news release from the Mason County GOP, this event will focus on “protecting our 2nd Amendment rights” and “recognizing our first responders.”

A virtual shooting simulator will also be available.

In addition, the news release stated a “Trump Train and Flotilla” is also being planned. This caravan will leave Lawrence County, Ohio, then move into Huntington and reach it’s destination in Point Pleasant.

For more information visit masongop.org or the Mason County Republican Party on Facebook.

Information provided by the Mason County Republican Party.