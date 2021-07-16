A time to ‘shell-ebrate’

RACINE, Ohio — A favorite for all ages, Nancy the Turtle Lady recently made a visit to the Racine Library, bringing with her several of her “friends.”

Turtles, toads, snakes, bearded dragons, a chameleon, and much more were on hand for attendees to see, touch and learn about.

The Turtle Lady visits Meigs County, Ohio nearly every summers as part of the library’s summer reading program.

As she explained each of the animals and a fact about them, the Turtle Lady reminded the kids that they could find the information in books, which could be found at the local library.

Following the presentation, kids were allowed to get an up close look at some of the animals and then went inside to get a free lunch and new library books.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

One boy wanted to get a closer look as Nancy the Turtle Lady held a corn snake. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-1.jpg One boy wanted to get a closer look as Nancy the Turtle Lady held a corn snake. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Following the presentation, kids were able to get a closer look at the turtles. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-2.jpg Following the presentation, kids were able to get a closer look at the turtles. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kevin the chameleon hangs from a stick. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-3.jpg Kevin the chameleon hangs from a stick. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Nancy the Turtle Lady brought numerous turtles and other reptiles for the kids to see. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-4.jpg Nancy the Turtle Lady brought numerous turtles and other reptiles for the kids to see. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Children gathered around the totes of turtles for a closer look and feel. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-5.jpg Children gathered around the totes of turtles for a closer look and feel. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Young attendees were encouraged to visit with the turtles after the presentation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-6.jpg Young attendees were encouraged to visit with the turtles after the presentation. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Turtles of different sizes, colors and textures could be seen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-7.jpg Turtles of different sizes, colors and textures could be seen. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kids were allowed to touch the turtles, but not pick them up. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-8.jpg Kids were allowed to touch the turtles, but not pick them up. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel One boy takes a closer look at the turtle which was watching him. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-9.jpg One boy takes a closer look at the turtle which was watching him. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The bearded dragons sat on the table where the kids could see them up close. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-10.jpg The bearded dragons sat on the table where the kids could see them up close. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Turtle Lady explained how to tell the difference between male and female toads and frogs. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-11.jpg The Turtle Lady explained how to tell the difference between male and female toads and frogs. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A corn snake crawls on the arm of the Turtle Lady during Wednesday’s program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-12.jpg A corn snake crawls on the arm of the Turtle Lady during Wednesday’s program. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kids gathered on the lawn of the Racine Library for the Turtle Lady program on Wednesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.9-Turtle-13.jpg Kids gathered on the lawn of the Racine Library for the Turtle Lady program on Wednesday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Nancy the Turtle Lady returns

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.