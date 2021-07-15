‘Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes winners announced

FAIRMONT — A Bridgeport man is the latest millionaire in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes, with winners of two custom trucks and other prizes also announced this week by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, “Timothy Jackson and several of his coworkers at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. However, after a few minutes of remarks, Gov. Justice called his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of West Virginia’s vaccination incentive program – Babydog – into the room and revealed that Jackson was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ Vaccination Sweepstakes.”

The Governor presented Jackson with a ceremonial check for $1 million.

The million-dollar giveaway was one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice today.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised an assistant football coach at Riverside High School, Thomas Sowers of Belle, and surprised Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners on Wednesday for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

There were no winners from Mason County reported.

A full list of prize winners for July 14 is as follows:

$1 Million Winner —Timothy Jackson, Bridgeport;

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners — Grace Fowler, Nettie and Thomas Sowers, Belle;

College Scholarship Winners — Liam Cox, Weston; Christopher Ellis, Bruno;

Lifetime Hunting License Winners — John Carder, Peterstown, Catherine Leech, Wellsburg, Danny Miller, Spencer, Candace Nance, Milton, Nicole Newbraugh, Independence;

Lifetime Fishing License Winners — Mary Hull, Buckhannon, Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland, Christopher McDougal, Charleston, Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale, Bryan White, Petersburg;

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners — James Ferrell, St. Albans, Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown, Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg, Randy McDowell, Cameron, Christopher Parker, Monongah

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners — Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown, Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells, Breanna Mace, Charleston, Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon, Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont;

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners — Leah Bowes, Nitro, Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville, Dennis Coe, Cameron, Michelle Coen, Rivesville, Frank Coleman, Scarbro, Connie Cox, Tunnelton, Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg, Andrew Dolog, Rivesville, Franklin Flowers, Red House, James Given, Richwood, James Gray, Elkview, Allen Howerton, Princeton, Thomas Donald, Huffman-Ross, South Charleston, James Keys, Bridgeport, David Matthew, Elkins, Ariel Meade, Huntington, Barbara Phillips, Princeton, Robert Phillips, Elkins, Jared Rouchard, Charles Town, Jason Stanley, Morgantown, Diana Stark, Bridgeport, Kirk Vance, Clarksburg, Robert Watson, Belington, Chloe Williams, Martinsburg, Asia Wyckoff, Welch.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Timothy Jackson, Bridgeport, was this week’s winner of $1 million in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Also pictured are Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51312395494_76288dddac_6k.jpg Timothy Jackson, Bridgeport, was this week’s winner of $1 million in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Also pictured are Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner Thomas Sowers of Belle is pictured with players at Riverside High School where he is an assistant coach, Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51312088785_78cbe828ee_6k.jpg Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner Thomas Sowers of Belle is pictured with players at Riverside High School where he is an assistant coach, Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner Grace Fowler of Nettie is pictured with Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51312344200_a9aa839207_6k.jpg Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner Grace Fowler of Nettie is pictured with Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy