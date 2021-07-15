Board of Ed. approves personnel for upcoming school year

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening to approve agenda items with the majority of items focusing on approving personnel for the upcoming school year.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved for the 2021-22 school year: Resignation of Maegan Dalrymple, Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective June 30, 2021; Resignation of Aaron Bell, Substitute Teacher, effective June 30, 2021; Transfer of Jennifer Bartee, Title I Teacher, Beale Elementary, to First Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective; Transfer of Tammy Burns, 7-12 Grade Mathematics Teacher, to Principal, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Transfer of Robin Casto, Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Interventionist, Roosevelt Elementary; Transfer of Rachel Law, Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Assistant Principal, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Transfer of Meredith Moore, Second Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, to Interventionist, Beale Elementary; Employment of Jayla Arnold, Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Sheena Buck, Interventionist, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Destiny Kinnaird, Kindergarten Teacher, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Allison Leport, Interventionist, Beale Elementary; Employment of Soni Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, (pending permit agreement); and Employment of Tayyler Whitt, Interventionist, New Haven Elementary.

The board approved the following as Substitute Teachers, Job #001-041-P, for the 2021/22 school year: Deborah Cottrill, Deborah, Czewski, Rhonda Dougherty, Jodi Ervin, Sharon Fields, James Jordan, McKayla Lawson, Joan Manuel, Barbara Musser, Chad Nance, James Patterson, Cindy Rawson, William Rice, Jeannette Sayre, Susan Sayre, Brandy Sweeney, Debra Wallace, James Walters, Savannah Ward, Leann Whitt.

The board approved the following service personnel matters for the 2021/22 school year: Transfer of Susan Rimmey, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Transfer of Laura Herdman, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, to Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Point Pleasant Primary School; Transfer of Mark Hill, Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Point Pleasant Primary School; Transfer of Sarah Lamm, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Roosevelt Elementary; Transfer of Sobina McCoy, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, to Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Leon Elementary; Transfer of Rita Nott, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, to Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Point Pleasant Primary; Transfer of JoAnn Thomas, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, to Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Point Pleasant Primary School; Employment of Amy Hively, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Ashton Elementary; Employment of Lea Kinnard, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Ann Machir, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Paula McCarty, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Ashton Elementary; Employment of Kacee Rainey, Aide, New Haven Elementary; Employment of Tracey Tilka, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Beale Elementary; Employment of Susan Williamson, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, Beale Elementary; Employment of Tara Woodall, Primary Grade Instructional Aide, New Haven Elementary; and Employment of Brenda Keefer, Substitute Aide.

The following extra-curricular matters were approved: Morgan Clark and Lauren Ott, School Psychologist; Employment of Douglas Sturgeon, Homebound/Alternative Education, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis; Employment of Ryan Bonecutter, Jr High Assistant Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Marla Cottrill, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Christopher Errett, Head Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Benjamin Grady, Assistant Jr High Football Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Amber Grubb, Assistant Girls Varsity Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Zach Sayre, Assistant Varsity Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of Zach Sayre, Jr High Assistant Wrestling Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Employment of John Taylor, Jr High Head Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Placement of Jack Cullen, Thomas Foust, and Michael Marrero, as Athletic Assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High (unpaid positions); Employment of Todd Kitchen, Jr Varsity Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; Employment of Joel Lloyd, Jr High Head Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; Employment of Keith Reynolds, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; Employment of Ryan Russell, Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; Employment of Matthew VanMeter, Girls JV Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; and Placement of Nolan Pierce, Athletic Assistant, Wahama Jr/Sr High (unpaid position).

The board approved the payment to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department to provide three PRO Officers for the 2021/22 school year. Funding will be $125,000, Excess Levy, $25,000, Local Funds and $25,000 from Local Funds for previous 2020/21 school year of funding due.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements in the total amount of $2,882,311.93.

The board approved the Mason County Schools Parental, Family, and Community Engagement Policy for the 2021/22 school year.

The following policies were approved: Policy #1422-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #1623-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #1662-Anti-Harassment and Violence; Policy #2260-Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Education Opportunity; Policy #2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; Policy #3120.13-Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3123-Section 504/ADA-Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #3362-Anti-Harassment and Violence; Policy #4122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #4123-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Disability Discrimination in Employment; Policy #4362-Anti-Harassment and Violence; and Policy #5517-Anti-Harassment and Violence.

The next meeting of the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m.