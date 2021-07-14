Board of Ed prepares for re-entry plan

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education discussed virtual upgrades and a forthcoming re-entry plan during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, board members Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter were present at the board office. Board members Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant attended the meeting by phone.

The board recognized the Point Pleasant High School Wrestling Team for being the 2021 AA State Wresting Champions. Members of the team were presented with certificates.

Supt. Keith Burdette attended his first board meeting as the Mason County Schools Superintendent. During his report, he told board members he would like to contract with a company to upgrade the websites for the district and each school. Along with the website, a mobile app, social media sites, and communication platforms will also be updated. Burdette said this project would cost more than the current option, but thinks it would be “more friendly” to use. Burdette said he will inquire about a quote and contract draft to present to the board at the next meeting.

Burdette said he wants the board to start thinking of re-entry plans for the next board meeting. Burdette said no new information has been released from the state education department, but the CDC released guidance for returning to school. Burdette and the board members said at the next board meeting they will at least make a statement of intent to inform staff and parents of possible goals for the year. It was decided a meeting with the county health department should be held before making decisions on the re-entry plan.

Burdette said the Mason County ARP-ESSERF Plan for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds is currently being discussed. The plan is on the school’s website and social media pages for public comment until July 27. Mason County Schools is expected to receive $11,361,161.13. Of that, 84 percent of the funds will be going to academic support and 16 percent will be going toward social-emotional support.

The next meeting for the board of education is set for July 27 at 6 p.m.

More on the Mason County Board of Education meeting will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

