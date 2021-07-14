Honoring state champs

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School Boy’s Track Team was honored this week by the City of Point Pleasant, following its recent state championship in Class AA.

Team members and their coaches attended Monday’s council meeting, where Mayor Brian Billings presented them with an official proclamation that, in part, read:

“Whereas, the Point Pleasant Boy’s Track Team came away with three state champion performances in the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and discus; the team placed in the top 10 in 13 of 18 events, which was the best performance of AA; (the) team won four regular season meets, never finished lower than fourth during the 2021 track season…”

The proclamation noted the team scored its second state championship, the first in 1986 in AAA and the first this year in Class AA.

According to the proclamation, the City of Point Pleasant, Mayor, City Clerk, Council, “does hereby in writing proclaim its pride in the Point Pleasant High School Boy’s Track Team and coaches for their hard work and determination this season and urge all residents of Point Pleasant to join in this recognition.”

As previously reported by the Register, in addition to the Black Knights securing three event championships, the team had 13 podium finishes which led to a winning mark of 86 points, finishing a dozen points ahead of runner-up Winfield (74) in the 26-team scoring field.

The quartet of Gavin Jeffers, Jonathan Griffin, Trey Peck and Preston Taylor claimed first place in both the 4x100m relay (44.47) and 4x200m relay (1:33.22) finals, although there were some obstacles to clear in the 4x200m relay.

Oak Glen won the 4x200m relay in actual time, but the Golden Bears were disqualified for having an athlete out of the exchange zone. PPHS originally finished second and moved up one spot due to the disqualification.

Sophomore Cody Schultz cruised to the discus championship with a winning throw of 159 feet, 11 inches. His winning distance was more than 28 feet longer than the next closest competitor.

The Black Knights just missed out on adding two more state champions as Jonathan Griffin was second in the 400m dash (51.76) and Cael McCutcheon lost a tiebreaking jump off in the pole vault final to finish second with a height of 14 feet even.

Jeffers, Griffin, Hector Castillo and Brayden Randolph placed third in the 4x400m relay (3:39.95), while Peck, Ian Wood, Luke Derenberger and Brayden Wise finished third in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay (1:02.66).

Jeffers ended up third in the pole vault final with a height of 11 feet even. Wood was third in the 110m hurdles (16.56) and also placed fourth in the 300m hurdles (44.16).

Wise was fourth in the 110m hurdles (16.85), Brayden Connolly was fourth in the discus (126-10) and Taylor ended up fourth in the 100m dash (11.27). Taylor also finished eighth in the 200m dash final with a time of 24.63 seconds.

West Baker was 11th in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 9.25 inches. Derenberger was 11th in the high jump (5-4) final and also placed 15th in the long jump (17-3.25) final.

Castillo, Sean Wilson, Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy and Trenton Murphy combined to place 13th in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 9:17.01.

OVP Sports Editor Bryan Walters contributed to this report.

Pictured front row, from left, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings present a proclamation honoring the state champion PPHS Boy's Track Team to Coaches Matt Cottrill and Chip Wood; pictured back row, from left, Throwing Coach Tracy McCormick, team members Brayden Randolph, Preston Taylor, Cooper Tatterson, Ian Wood, Austin Weikle, West Baker and Cody Schultz.

Point honors PPHS Boy’s Track Team