Town of New Haven approves personnel

NEW HAVEN — Personnel was a major topic of discussion when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, and Roy Dale Grimm.

Two contract workers were hired to oversee the water and wastewater plants. Jim Mitchum was hired at $300 per week as a part-time water operator. Sarah Conant will return as the part-time wastewater operator at $1,200 per month. They were hired under emergency circumstances, according to the mayor. Both are licensed operators.

In addition, Wayne Hall was hired as a full-time police officer at a pay rate of $10 per hour. He was sworn in during the meeting.

Employee Ronnie Estep was promoted from part-time to full-time status. His pay rate will remain the same.

In other action, the council:

Set the Back-to-School Bash for Aug. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at the municipal pool;

Was requested by the mayor to pass a variance for two trailers that are older than the ordinance allows;

Agreed to open a separate checking account for the American Rescue Plan funds;

Agreed to purchase radios and a digital camera for the police department;

Heard a report that a new lift station is being placed on Haven Heights;

Announced July Yard-of-the-Month winners as David and Kathy Sigman on Third Street, Etta Richardson on Fifth Street, and Bob and Betty Dolin on Cherry Street;

Heard that the Moose Lodge will hold a benefit bingo for the swimming pool on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the lodge; and,

Discussed radios for town employees, a building to house chemicals, 4-wheelers on Layne Street, a fireworks ordinance, and on-line water bill payment options.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

