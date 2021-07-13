Patterson headlines ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This week’s featured performer for the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series is singer-songwriter, Brent Patterson.

Patterson takes the stage this Thursday at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. In addition, the Loco Taco food truck will be on site.

In an interview with Ohio Valley Publishing earlier this year, Patterson said this about his music: “I perform primarily acoustic music featuring folk-rock and pop covers from the 1960s through today. I have a lot of musical influences and they’re reflected in my set lists. People may hear anything from James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett or The Beatles to newer artists like David Gray or Adele.”

Before Patterson returned to the area, he lived and performed in New York City for several years. Now, he performs at least once a week in the local region.

A news release from the FAC stated, “Come and enjoy a nice, relaxing summer evening with easy listening music, friendly neighbors, good food from Loco Taco food truck, and cold beverages from our cash bar… The weather forecast is calling for a beautiful evening. We hope to see you here.”

Admission is $5 for the general public and free for FAC members.

The remainder of the Hot Summer Nights concert schedule includes: July 22 Matthew Adam Metheney; July 29 Hard Reign; Aug. 5 The Stringbenders; Aug. 12 to be announced; Aug. 19 Next Level.

Find the FAC on Facebook or at http://www.frenchartcolony.org/.

To follow Patterson’s music, visit his website at www.brentpattersonmusic.com or through social media channels.

Singer songwriter Brent Patterson performs this week for Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.14-Patterson.jpg Singer songwriter Brent Patterson performs this week for Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony. Brent Patterson | Courtesy