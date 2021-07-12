These kayakers paddle out on the lake at Krodel Park during a recent, sunny weekend. In addition to the splash pad, the park offers kayak and pedal boat rentals at the Yak Shak. Hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Privately-owned kayaks are also welcome on the lake at Krodel Park.
