Railroad museum grows ’brick by brick’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum has been working on several improvement projects in recent months.

Jerry Davis, vice president of the Board of Directors, said the museum received $75,000 in grant funding through the capital budget grant money, which was released to them in early June.

Over 4,000 star bricks have been laid as part of the flooring at the station, Davis said. Davis said part of the floor is from when the Hocking Valley Railroad built the station in 1901, the rest of the bricks were donated or purchased by the board. Davis said employees of Ohio Valley Bank completed community service projects by helping to prepare the track and empty the freight area for the new flooring.

Davis added, a spray foam insulation was also used to fill the walls at the freight station.

By the middle of July, Davis said they hope to cover the insulation with wood, finish installing new doors, and install new windows.

By late summer or early fall, the board hopes to be able to allow people to add railroad memorabilia displays and model trains at the station. When this time comes, the board hopes to open to the public with regular hours.

Davis said in July, the board hopes to add another 1945 Porter engine, which is a “fireless cooker” that Davis said was used by American Electric Power at their plants for 25 years.

According to Davis, all of these updates are possible due to two state grants and support from various groups and individuals in the community.

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum is located at 918 Third Ave. in Gallipolis.

Star brick floor has been laid inside the freight station. The board of directors hopes to cover the newly insulated walls this month. Spray foam insulation has been installed at the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. Employees of Ohio Valley Bank worked to help prepare the tracks at the station museum. Ohio Valley Bank employees volunteered to assist in emptying the freight area for the new flooring. Star bricks are being laid on the museum floor inside the station.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

