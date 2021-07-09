More from Wahama’s Mason reception

The Mason United Methodist Church, represented by Kathy VanMeter, gave each of the girls a red and white flower bouquet. Bailee Bumgarner is pictured receiving hers from VanMeter, with Noble and Mayor Clark in the background.
Refreshments were provided and served by Culinary Art Company, owned by Austin Cole.
The Mason United Methodist Church, represented by Kathy VanMeter, gave each of the girls a red and white flower bouquet. Bailee Bumgarner is pictured receiving hers from VanMeter, with Noble and Mayor Clark in the background.
Refreshments were provided and served by Culinary Art Company, owned by Austin Cole.