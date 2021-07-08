BLUEFIELD — Winners in the latest round of prizes in the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes were announced on Wednesday, including those awarded $1 million and two custom pickups.

According to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice, Heather Coburn, of Princeton, who works at Bill Cole Automall in Bluefield, joined her coworkers for a staff meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“What she didn’t know was that the Governor and Babydog would make a surprise appearance and announce her name has been drawn as the lucky winner of the latest million-dollar prize in the ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ Vaccination Sweepstakes,” the released stated. “The governor presented Coburn with a ceremonial check for $1 million.”

Earlier in the day, the governor also surprised a man from Fairmont and surprised another man from Clendenin with brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners on Wednesday for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Full list of this week’s prize winners:

$1 Million Winner — Heather Coburn, Princeton.

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners — William Harris, Clendenin, James Sanson, Fairmont.

College Scholarship Winners — Devin Dawson, Alma, Paige Stanley, Parkersburg.

Lifetime Hunting License Winners — Joshua Butler, Charleston, Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg, Tina Holloway, Upper Tract, Amanda Loftis, Danville, Samuel Powell, Morgantown.

Lifetime Fishing License Winners — Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro, Charles Dohring, Huntington, Michelle Holland, Morgantown, Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill, Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend.

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners — Tiffany Granger, Princeton, Jon Oberly, Morgantown, Carolyn Parrish, Charleston, Andrea Preston, Union, Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville.

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners — Roger Cunningham, Elkview, Wima Keffer, Coal City, Tonya Myers, Morgantown, Michael Perdue, Oak Hill, Lisa Wright, Princeton.

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners — Derek Alvis, Princeton, William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg, Judith Bright, Sutton, Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes, Jeremy Clem, Barboursville, Leah Coburn, Princeton, Holly Conrad, Barboursville, Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans, Roy Durst, Mount Alto, Nancy Giacomo, Boomer, Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge, Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek, Chris Jones, Pennboro, Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston, Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom, Charles Lockard, Ridgeley, Angalete McBrayer, Racine, Amy McIntire, Lewisburg, Robert Rinehart, Dixie, Jacob Smith, Arthurdale, Janet Smith, Vienna, Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard, Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville, Cheryl Weaver, Grafton, Han Wu, St. Albans.

Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners. If you cannot access DoItForBabyDog.wv.gov, you may call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-734-0965. The Info Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 14.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Wednesday through Aug. 4.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

William Harris, Clendenin, is presented with a new custom pickup from Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog on Wednesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51296525853_89591bf4fa_6k.jpg William Harris, Clendenin, is presented with a new custom pickup from Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog on Wednesday. Office Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy James Sanson, Fairmont, is presented with a new custom pickup from Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog on Wednesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51296630841_3b2f61eae8_k.jpg James Sanson, Fairmont, is presented with a new custom pickup from Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog on Wednesday. Office Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy Gov. Jim Justice presents Heather Coburn with a $1 million ceremonial check in Bluefield on Wednesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_51297909640_ff6393de37_6k.jpg Gov. Jim Justice presents Heather Coburn with a $1 million ceremonial check in Bluefield on Wednesday. Office Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy

Latest prize list released