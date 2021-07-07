Update on MU’s search for 38th president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has taken a few more steps toward the selection of its 38th president.

According to Board of Governors Chairman Patrick J. Farrell, the university’s presidential search committee has selected the executive search firm Academic Search to assist with the process that began in April, when President Jerome A. Gilbert announced he would not seek an extension of his contract that ends July 15, 2022.

A news release from Marshall stated the university’s Board of Governors met June 17 and established a process and tentative timeline for the national search.

Academic Search’s role will include gathering input from constituent groups regarding the desired characteristics and qualities for candidates, assisting with preparation of a position announcement, creating a national advertising strategy, collecting resumes, screening applicants and providing the search committee with resumes of applicants who meet the minimum qualifications, conducting background and credential checks, and providing other advice and support as required.

In an e-mail sent earlier Wednesday to the university community, Farrell said the search committee is scheduling listening sessions to solicit input from various constituent groups. These groups include students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members.

“We expect to hit the ground running next week with the first in a series of on-campus listening sessions we are scheduling over the coming months,” said Farrell. “These early sessions will allow the university community and others to meet with the search firm’s representatives to provide input as we develop the position announcement.”

He added that the purpose of the listening sessions is to gather input about challenges the next president will face in the next 5-10 years and to identify skills and experiences a successful president will need to overcome those challenges.

The schedule of listening sessions is available on the university’s presidential search website and will be updated as more sessions are scheduled.

In addition to attending a listening session, anyone wishing to provide input can contact the Search Committee by e-mail, or provide feedback or nominate a candidate through the website. Farrell says the search committee will consider input throughout all stages of the search process.

Information provided by Marshall University.