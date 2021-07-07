Murder suspect in custody in death of Kane Roush

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who was indicted in the reported April homicide of Kane Roush has been taken into custody in Charleston, W.Va.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood confirmed to Ohio Valley Publishing on Tuesday evening that Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia, had been taken into custody in Charleston, by the U.S. Marshals.

A news release from the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday stated that at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Hall in the 800-block of Kanawha Boulevard East on a fugitive from justice warrant.

“It’s good to have this a step closer in a tragic situation,” said Sheriff Wood following the arrest. “I want to thank the US Marshal’s Office for their dedication and capture of Hall.”

According to West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority records, Hall was booked into South Central Regional Jail at 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Hall is being held on no bond on the warrant. He will now have to go through the extradition process before appearing in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

As previously reported, Hall was indicted on June 17 by a Meigs County Grand Jury on charges in connection to the shooting death of Roush on Easter Sunday on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy.

Hall was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified felony, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree.

“Officers from multiple agencies put in hundreds of hours investigating this matter to get us to this point,” Wood stated in a news release at the time of the indictment. “It took time to process all the digital and forensic evidence in this case, but I am glad law enforcement efforts have led to this indictment.”

“This indictment is the first step in obtaining justice for Kane and his family,” Meigs Prosecutor James Stanley stated in the same release. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain a conviction which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane’s family.”

It is unknown when Hall will appear in Meigs County on the charges.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Hall https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.8-Hall-CPD-photo.jpg Hall

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.