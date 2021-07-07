Charity games to benefit PVH Foundation

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge will begin the monthly charity bingo games on Monday evening.

The Moose Lodge will restart the charity events by supporting the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation at 7 p.m., July 12, at the lodge.

According to Moose member Dave Morgan, “The Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation was created in 2004 to support the mission of the hospital and to bring awareness and understanding of the essential role quality health care plays in our rural community. The Foundation is a 501(C)(3) corporation with a volunteer community board of trustees. Your gifts allow Pleasant Valley Hospital to maintain the level of high-quality compassionate care for which it is known and ensure that the hospital continues to reach out to the community with health education, wellness programs and screenings that help people improve their quality of life.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. Morgan said the event is for families, but participants must be 18 years old to play. Morgan said there will be no alcohol served during the charity bingo game. Pleasant Valley Hospital will be offering concessions to raise additional money.

On July 24, Point Pleasant High School Alumni will be having a fundraiser to help buy jerseys. In August, the charity bingo event will be to benefit the New Haven Pool.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.