Those ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Hot Summer Nights concert series returns to the French Art Colony (FAC) on Thursday with a popular, local band headlining this week’s show.

Next Level, with members from Meigs and Mason counties, will take the stage at 7 p.m. under the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. A food truck from Greenlee Family Farm will also be part of Thursday’s offerings.

Next Level performs rock and dance music from the 1960s to present, according to the band’s website. The website states the shows are “upbeat and fun” while playing favorite songs. The band is comprised of Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals.

“The band performs a variety of musical styles and says they like to keep the audience on their toes, guessing what they will play next,” according to a news release from the FAC.

The band performs throughout the year at local venues in Gallipolis, Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Parkersburg and more, earning a large, local audience.

Gates open on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for FAC members. In addition, a cash bar is available for concert goers.

“Please join us Thursday on the FAC pavilion for a fun-filled evening,” stated the news release.

The remainder of the Hot Summer Nights concert schedule includes: July 15 Brent Patterson; July 22 Matthew Adam Metheney; July 29 Hard Reign; Aug. 5 The Stringbenders; Aug. 12 to be announced; Aug. 19 Next Level.

Find the FAC on Facebook or at http://www.frenchartcolony.org/.

For more information on Next Level, the band has a Facebook page at “Next Level” and a website at www.tothenextlevelband.com.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The band Next Level, pictured, recently performed along the river in Point Pleasant but this Thursday will be featured under the pavilion at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis for the Hot Summer Nights concert series. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.7-Level.jpg The band Next Level, pictured, recently performed along the river in Point Pleasant but this Thursday will be featured under the pavilion at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis for the Hot Summer Nights concert series. Beth Sergent | OVP https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_162902799_860381044520311_6381309302235738603_n.jpg FAC and Next Level | Courtesy

Next Level, next up