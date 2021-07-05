Mason adopts new logo, slogan

MASON — A new town logo and slogan were adopted by the Mason Town Council when members held their organizational meeting recently.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Bob Reed and Steve Ohlinger. Absent were council members Barry Taylor and Jill Nelson.

The logo is purple and white and depicts an image of the Bridge of Honor. The slogan adopted is “Bridging the Past, Present and Future.” The logo and slogan will be used on town correspondence, social media, and other items, according to Clark.

Council members discussed offering town banners to line the main road. Individuals and businesses would be able to purchase a banner with their family name, or in honor or memory of someone. The idea was tabled until the next meeting when prices are determined.

Also during the meeting, it was decided to hold a reception at the park on July 8 at 7 p.m. for members of the Wahama Softball Team and their coaches. The team will be honored for their perfect season, as well as winning the Class A State Championship. Austin Cole of Culinary Art Company will donate and serve the refreshments.

A community clean-up event will be held July 31, beginning at the park at 9 a.m. Volunteers will paint the picnic shelters, restroom building and curbs at the park, as well as curbs throughout town.

In other action, the council:

Voted to hire Sweeping Corp of America to clean the main road and park parking lot at a cost of $1,800;

Heard concerns from resident Stella O’Bryan concerning four abandoned trailers and an abandoned house near her home;

Agreed to work with Colton Neal, who attended the meeting, on a walk/run to raise money for Wahama High School on Aug. 7 or 21;

Heard from Neal that he will host his Fifth Annual Youth Football Camp at Wahama on July 24 from 1 to 3 p.m., with the camp being free for those ages 7-12;

Agreed to give each child with a decorated bike in the Fourth of July parade five dollars, plus give $25 each to the top two decorated golf carts/ATVs and floats/vehicles;

Heard that an engineer from Triad will be in Clifton on July 19 to begin the design phase of the Clifton water upgrade project;

Set meeting dates and times for the new council on the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.;

Agreed to committee appointments by the mayor as Nelson and Taylor on recreation, Stover on permits, Reed on streets, Ohlinger on maintenance, and Clark as police commissioner;

Reappointed Darlene Roach as town treasurer, and Nic Dalton as municipal judge and town attorney; and,

Issued building permits to Mary Hendricks for repairs, Jeff and Jenny Clendenin for a house, and Kira Northup for a fence.

The next meeting will be July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

