Mason County ‘Fourth’

MASON COUNTY — Mason County seemed to be celebrating not only the Fourth of July but freedom from COVID-19 restrictions as large crowds were reported from Point Pleasant, to Mason, to New Haven, over the weekend.

Point Pleasant hosted its second Liberty Fest event on Sunday, complete with pageants, a parade, food vendors, inflatables, music and fireworks. The band Flatrock Revival closed the day of free entertainment at Riverfront Park as a fireworks show boomed overhead for the finale.

Liberty Fest Royalty included Mrs. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Amanda Fellure; Ms. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Madison Stalnaker; Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracie Queen; Teen Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Addyson Stein; Junior Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracyn Stein; Young Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Mary Supple. Additional young royals were Little Miss Liberty Reagan Kimbler and Little Mister Liberty Jimmy Garrett.

All pageants, including the pretty baby contest, are under the direction of Delyssa Edwards. Mayor Brian Billings introduced this year’s royalty on the Liberty Fest stage and provided a welcome to those gathered in the park, thanking city council and especially city workers for helping organize the festival. He also thanked Amherst Madison for use of a barge to set off the fireworks.

“Up river” in both Mason and New Haven, large crowds attended Independence Day parades on Saturday. Many also supported the Mason Fire Department which was selling homemade ice cream for the holiday.

Then, on Sunday, residents from the Bend Area gathered along the Ohio River to watch the fireworks from Middleport, Ohio — a show which includes a contribution from the Town of Mason.

More scenes from celebrations across Mason County appear inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

Point Pleasant Riverfront Park begins to fill with people on Sunday ahead of a performance from Flatrock Revival and a fireworks show over the Ohio River. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.6-Amp.jpg Point Pleasant Riverfront Park begins to fill with people on Sunday ahead of a performance from Flatrock Revival and a fireworks show over the Ohio River. Beth Sergent | OVP Winners of the Fourth of July bike decorating contest in New Haven were, from left, Griffin Fields, second place; Addie Stewart, third place; and Coley Roush, first place. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.5-M1-1.jpg Winners of the Fourth of July bike decorating contest in New Haven were, from left, Griffin Fields, second place; Addie Stewart, third place; and Coley Roush, first place. Town of New Haven | Courtesy Members of the Class A State Championship Wahama White Falcon Softball Team took part in the Independence Day parades in New Haven and Mason on Saturday. They received loud rounds of applause in both towns. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.5-M3-1.jpg Members of the Class A State Championship Wahama White Falcon Softball Team took part in the Independence Day parades in New Haven and Mason on Saturday. They received loud rounds of applause in both towns. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Mayor Brian Billings, pictured far left, welcomes the 2021 Liberty Fest Royalty. Second from left, Teen Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Addyson Stein, Junior Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracyn Stein, Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracie Queen, Little Mister Liberty Jimmy Garrett, Little Miss Liberty Reagan Kimbler, Young Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Mary Supple, Mrs. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Amanda Fellure, Ms. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Madison Stalnaker. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_IMG_5368.jpg Mayor Brian Billings, pictured far left, welcomes the 2021 Liberty Fest Royalty. Second from left, Teen Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Addyson Stein, Junior Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracyn Stein, Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracie Queen, Little Mister Liberty Jimmy Garrett, Little Miss Liberty Reagan Kimbler, Young Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Mary Supple, Mrs. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Amanda Fellure, Ms. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Madison Stalnaker. Beth Sergent | OVP Flatrock Revival headlines Sunday’s entertainment at Riverfront Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_IMG_5375.jpg Flatrock Revival headlines Sunday’s entertainment at Riverfront Park. Beth Sergent | OVP

From Point’s Liberty Fest to the Bend Area

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

