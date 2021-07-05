Mason County ‘Fourth’

MASON COUNTY — Mason County seemed to be celebrating not only the Fourth of July but freedom from COVID-19 restrictions as large crowds were reported from Point Pleasant, to Mason, to New Haven, over the weekend.
Point Pleasant hosted its second Liberty Fest event on Sunday, complete with pageants, a parade, food vendors, inflatables, music and fireworks. The band Flatrock Revival closed the day of free entertainment at Riverfront Park as a fireworks show boomed overhead for the finale.
Liberty Fest Royalty included Mrs. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Amanda Fellure; Ms. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Madison Stalnaker; Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracie Queen; Teen Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Addyson Stein; Junior Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracyn Stein; Young Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Mary Supple. Additional young royals were Little Miss Liberty Reagan Kimbler and Little Mister Liberty Jimmy Garrett.
All pageants, including the pretty baby contest, are under the direction of Delyssa Edwards. Mayor Brian Billings introduced this year’s royalty on the Liberty Fest stage and provided a welcome to those gathered in the park, thanking city council and especially city workers for helping organize the festival. He also thanked Amherst Madison for use of a barge to set off the fireworks.
“Up river” in both Mason and New Haven, large crowds attended Independence Day parades on Saturday. Many also supported the Mason Fire Department which was selling homemade ice cream for the holiday.
Then, on Sunday, residents from the Bend Area gathered along the Ohio River to watch the fireworks from Middleport, Ohio — a show which includes a contribution from the Town of Mason.
More scenes from celebrations across Mason County appear inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.
Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.