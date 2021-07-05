Parade scenes from Liberty Fest

The Sons of the American Revolution present the colors in the Liberty Fest Parade on Sunday.

The 2021 Miss Liberty Gracie Queen is pictured in Sunday’s parade.

The 2021 Teen Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Addyson Stein, followed by her younger sister, the 2021 Junior Miss Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Gracyn Stein.

The 2021 Little Mister Liberty Jimmy Garrett.

Little Mister Battle Days Gabriel Supple with sister, Young Miss Liberty Fest Mary Supple.

Little Miss Liberty Reagan Kimbler and Ms. Point Pleasant Liberty Queen Madison Stalnaker in Sunday’s parade.

“Uncle Sam” and “former President Donald J. Trump” make an appearance in the Liberty Fest Parade.

4-H Royalty supports the Liberty Fest Parade.

Miss West Virginia Collegiate America Emma Rice and Miss West Virginia Elementary America Second Grade Ella Grant support Liberty Fest.

Little Mr. Mason County Bryson Sweeney followed by his younger sister, Little Miss Tribune to the River Braylon Sweeney.

Performers from Ohio River Dance company.

Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner in Sunday’s Liberty Fest parade.

Battle Days Royalty show support for Sunday’s Liberty Fest Parade.

Title holders from Pure International Pageants support Liberty Fest.

Mason County Tourism Queen Kadann Bonecutter in Sunday’s Liberty Fest.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department in the Liberty Fest Parade.

A future firefighter with the Point Pleasant Fire Department in Sunday’s Liberty Fest Parade.