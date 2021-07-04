Celebrating ‘Independence’ in Mason, New Haven

Winners of the Fourth of July bike decorating contest in New Haven were, from left, Griffin Fields, second place; Addie Stewart, third place; and Coley Roush, first place.

Several muscle cars were featured in the Bend Area Independence Day parades in both New Haven and Mason on Saturday.

The Mason Motocross was represented in the New Haven and Mason Independence Day parades on Saturday. The motocross has events at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

There were decorated bicycles galore in New Haven Saturday participating in the Independence Day parade.

The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Auxiliary float was very popular in both New Haven and Mason Saturday. The women threw freeze pops to the children standing along the parade route.

A familiar site in Bend Area parades is the antique D.A.R.E. vehicle from Meigs County.

Wahama High School royalty participated in the Bend Area Independence Day parades, including Abbie Lieving, prom queen, and Mary Roush, homecoming queen.

The Gallipolis Shrine Club had both little cars and an antique fire truck in the Mason parade.

“Uncle Sam” and “former President Donald Trump” marched side by side in the Mason Independence Day parade on Saturday.

Cindy Stanley was one of two decorated golf cart/ATV vehicles in the Town of Mason parade. Also winning was Ethan Goodnite. The two businesses winning prizes were Culinary Art Company and Tennant Lawn Care with their entries.

Mason also had several decorated bicycles in the Independence Day parade Saturday. Each child received a $5 bill for entering.

Members of the Class A State Championship Wahama White Falcon Softball Team took part in the Independence Day parades in New Haven and Mason on Saturday. They received loud rounds of applause in both towns.