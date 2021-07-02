Posted on by

The welcome return of ‘River Rec’


These children enjoy an inflatable obstacle course at River Rec on Friday.

These children enjoy an inflatable obstacle course at River Rec on Friday.


Beth Sergent | OVP

First Avenue is full of food vendors and the main stage at River Rec.


Beth Sergent | OVP

What’s summer without some lemonade and friends looking out for you at River Rec.


Beth Sergent | OVP

Face painting at River Rec in Gallipolis City Park on Friday.


Beth Sergent | OVP

These young folks test their athletic skills on the inflatables at River Rec on Friday.


Beth Sergent | OVP

This “mini Hulk” takes the plunge at River Rec on Friday.


Beth Sergent | OVP

