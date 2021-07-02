The welcome return of ‘River Rec’

These children enjoy an inflatable obstacle course at River Rec on Friday.

First Avenue is full of food vendors and the main stage at River Rec.

What’s summer without some lemonade and friends looking out for you at River Rec.

Face painting at River Rec in Gallipolis City Park on Friday.

These young folks test their athletic skills on the inflatables at River Rec on Friday.

This “mini Hulk” takes the plunge at River Rec on Friday.