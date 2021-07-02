Hannan awarded ’Save the Music’ grant

ASHTON — Hannan Junior Senior High School recently received funding through the Save the Music Grant for middle school music programs.

Kenny Bond, director of Curriculum and Instruction with Mason County Schools, said Hannan Junior High School will be awarded free band instruments, instructional materials, music stands and stand holders through the grant, at a value of $61,000.

Bond said the grant “will help to serve the music needs of the Hannan area for years to come.”

The Save the Music Grant was announced late last month by Gov. Jim Justice and Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History.

Along with Hannan Junior Senior High School, seven other middle schools in West Virginia will receive grants to support music programs, according to a press release from Gov. Justice. Those schools are in Barbour, Cabell, Fayette, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

“These middle schools will receive an average value of $40,000 in musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials through the program,” the release stated.

The governor’s press release further stated the Save the Music Foundation, a nonprofit, partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of instruments and materials. In West Virginia, the partnership has provided grants to schools in all 55 counties across the state.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

