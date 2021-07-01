Community celebration… Reception to honor Lady Falcons

NEW HAVEN — Members of the Class A State Championship Wahama White Falcon Softball Team, along with their coaches, will be honored at a reception in New Haven on Tuesday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the New Haven Public Library, according to Pam Thompson, county library director. The public is invited to attend, as well as representatives from the towns of New Haven, Hartford and Mason.

Thompson said free team photos will be given to the first 75 in attendance. In addition, softballs will be available for a $5 donation and can be autographed by team members.

The St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Haven will provide refreshments.

The softball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Chris Noble, had a perfect 27-0 season. Three members, Mikie Lieving, Amber Wolfe, and Lauren Noble, received All-State First Team honors. Lieving was named the Little Kanawha Conference (LKC) Player of the Year, while Chris Noble earned the title of LKC Coach of the Year.

Named to the LKC First Team were Lauren Noble and Amber Wolfe. Emma Gibbs was among the LKC Second Team members.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Wahama softball team celebrate the Class A state championship last week on Craft Field at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_6.25-WAH-celebration.jpg Members of the Wahama softball team celebrate the Class A state championship last week on Craft Field at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Amber Wolfe slides safely into home, during the Lady Falcons’ 5-3 victory in the Class A state championship game last week at Craft Field in South Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_6.25-WAH-Wolfe.jpg Wahama sophomore Amber Wolfe slides safely into home, during the Lady Falcons’ 5-3 victory in the Class A state championship game last week at Craft Field in South Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Reception to honor Lady Falcons

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.